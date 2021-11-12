One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 31 and has a mean target at 36. Now with the previous closing price of 33.58 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The 50 day MA is 31.8 and the 200 day moving average is 29.47. The market cap for the company is $707m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.