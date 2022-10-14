One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.0% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 with a mean TP of 28.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.47 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 32.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.07 while the 200 day moving average is 27.78. The market cap for the company is $464m. Find out more information at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $612m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.