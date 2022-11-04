One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 27 with a mean TP of 28.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day MA is 22.97 and the 200 day MA is 26.9. The market cap for the company is $487m. Company Website: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $600m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.