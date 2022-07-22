One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 39 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 26.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 30.3. The company has a market cap of $556m. Company Website: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $679m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.