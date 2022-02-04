One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 31 with a mean TP of 36. Now with the previous closing price of 30.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.32 and the 200 day moving average is 30.53. The market cap for the company is $637m. Company Website: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $759m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.