One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 30 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 28.33. Now with the previous closing price of 24.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.7%. The 50 day MA is 25.69 and the 200 day moving average is 28.74. The market cap for the company is $498m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $586m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.