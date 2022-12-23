One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.4% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.23 and the 200 day moving average is 25.81. The market cap for the company is $469m. Company Website: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $551m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.