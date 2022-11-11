One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 26. With the stocks previous close at 22.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day MA is 22.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 26.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $511m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $581m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.