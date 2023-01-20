One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 with a mean TP of 26. With the stocks previous close at 23.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.32 while the 200 day moving average is 25.14. The market cap for the company is $494m. Find out more information at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $547m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.