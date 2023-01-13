One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

One Liberty Properties with ticker code (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 25 and has a mean target at 26. With the stocks previous close at 23.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 23.28 and the 200 day moving average is 25.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $499m. Find out more information at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $551m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.