One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 27 and has a mean target at 27.5. With the stocks previous close at 24.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $541m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onelibertyproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $598m based on the market concensus.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.