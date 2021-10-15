One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 34 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.33. With the stocks previous close at 32 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.25 and the 200 day moving average is 28.27. The market cap for the company is $666m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.