One Liberty Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

One Liberty Properties found using ticker (OLP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 16.5 and has a mean target at 17.25. With the stocks previous close at 20.62 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.65 while the 200 day moving average is 18.62. The market cap for the company is $435m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onelibertyproperties.com

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

