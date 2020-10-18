ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

ONE Gas with ticker code (OGS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 92 and 64 and has a mean target at 78.63. With the stocks previous close at 73.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 70.76 and the 200 day MA is 76.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,869m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 40,300 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn