ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 92 and 70 and has a mean target at 82.38. Now with the previous closing price of 69.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.61 while the 200 day moving average is 78.53. The market cap for the company is $3,671m. Company Website: http://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 40,300 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

