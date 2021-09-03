Twitter
ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

ONE Gas with ticker code (OGS) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 71 and has a mean target at 79.5. With the stocks previous close at 72.8 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 73.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.97. The market cap for the company is $3,929m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

