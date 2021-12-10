ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 83 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 75.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 67.69 while the 200 day moving average is 72.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,789m. Company Website: https://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.