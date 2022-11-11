ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

ONE Gas with ticker code (OGS) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 70 with the average target price sitting at 81.57. With the stocks previous close at 78.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,456m. Company Website: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,643m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.