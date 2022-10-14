ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 84 and has a mean target at 88.14. Now with the previous closing price of 70.03 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,816m. Find out more information at: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,803m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.