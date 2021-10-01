ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

ONE Gas with ticker code (OGS) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 67 with a mean TP of 79. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.32. The company has a market cap of $3,390m. Company Website: http://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.