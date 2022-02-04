ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.7% Upside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 71 calculating the mean target price we have 80. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 74.5 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,195m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,310m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.