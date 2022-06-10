ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 77 with the average target price sitting at 88.29. With the stocks previous close at 86.53 this indicates there is a potential upside of 2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 87.39 and the 200 day moving average is 77.02. The market cap for the company is $4,598m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,691m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ONE Gas, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.