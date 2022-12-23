Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 82 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 75.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 78.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,076m. Find out more information at: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,125m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

