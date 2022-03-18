ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.1% Downside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 80.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.45 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.1%. The 50 day MA is 79.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,554m. Visit the company website at: https://www.onegas.com

The potential market cap would be $4,412m based on the market concensus.

ONE Gas, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 41,600 miles of distribution mains; and 2,400 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 51.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. ONE Gas was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.