ONE Gas – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

ONE Gas found using ticker (OGS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 72 and has a mean target at 76.38. Now with the previous closing price of 77.53 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day MA is 72.48 and the 200 day moving average is 73.54. The market cap for the company is $4,075m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onegas.com

ONE Gas operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 41,200 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.