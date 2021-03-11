Oncternal Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 168.5% Upside

Oncternal Therapeutics found using ticker (ONCT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 5.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 168.5%. The day 50 moving average is 6.47 and the 200 day moving average is 3.92. The company has a market cap of $273m. Company Website: http://www.oncternal.com

Oncternal Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer. It also develops TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation specific family of oncoproteins, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with Ewing sarcoma and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, the company develops a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics has a research and development collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to advance novel ROR1-targeting cell therapies focused on CAR-T cells and CAR-NK cells. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.