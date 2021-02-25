Oncternal Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 101.4% Upside

Oncternal Therapeutics found using ticker (ONCT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 8 and has a mean target at 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 7.2 this indicates there is a potential upside of 101.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.13 and the 200 day MA is 3.66. The company has a market cap of $342m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oncternal.com

Oncternal Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer. It also develops TK-216, a small-molecule that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation specific family of oncoproteins, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with Ewing sarcoma and in combination with vincristine chemotherapy. In addition, the company develops a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors. Oncternal Therapeutics has a research and development collaboration with Karolinska Institutet to advance novel ROR1-targeting cell therapies focused on CAR-T cells and CAR-NK cells. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.