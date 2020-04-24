OncoSec Medical Incorporated – Consenus Indicates Potential 365.8% Upside

OncoSec Medical Incorporated found using ticker (ONCS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 7.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 365.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.46 while the 200 day moving average is 1.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $37m. Company Website: http://oncosec.com

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body’s immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the Phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine to evaluate TAVOPLUS; a collaboration with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Marasco Laboratory to develop CAR T-cell therapies for triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park’s intravital microscopy and TAVO; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

