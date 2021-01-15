OncoSec Medical Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.5% Upside

OncoSec Medical Incorporated found using ticker (ONCS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 8.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 29.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.3 and the 200 day moving average is 3.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $190m. Company Website: http://oncosec.com

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body’s immune system to target and attack cancer. The company’s lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications to treat deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co.. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University’s Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park’s intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.