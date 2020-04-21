Onconova Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 453.1% Upside

Onconova Therapeutics found using ticker (ONTX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2 and 1.3 calculating the mean target price we have 1.77. With the stocks previous close at 0.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 453.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.34 and the 200 day MA is 0.44. The company has a market cap of $52m. Company Website: http://www.onconova.com

Onconova Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, it has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals; and a collaboration agreement with Inceptua Medicines Access for a pre-approval access program related to intravenous rigosertib. Onconova Therapeutics was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

