Onconova Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Onconova Therapeutics found using ticker (ONTX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 0.3 and 0.3 and has a mean target at 0.3. With the stocks previous close at 0.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.27 while the 200 day moving average is 0.5. The company has a market capitalisation of $50m. Company Website: http://www.onconova.com

Onconova Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS. The company also develops Briciclib, which is in Phase I multi-site dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. The company has a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Pint International SA; and a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, and commercialization of ON 123300 in Greater China. Onconova Therapeutics was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.