OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.0% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation with ticker code (OCX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 89.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.4 and the 200 day moving average is 1.96. The market cap for the company is $106m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oncocyte.com

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn