OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 89.0% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation with ticker code (OCX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 1.5 calculating the average target price we see 3.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 89.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.4 and the 200 day moving average is 1.96. The market cap for the company is $106m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oncocyte.com
OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.