OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 97.6% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation found using ticker (OCX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 1.4 and 0.4 with a mean TP of 0.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.42 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 97.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.85. The market cap for the company is $56m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://oncocyte.com

The potential market cap would be $111m based on the market concensus.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.