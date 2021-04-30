OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.9% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation found using ticker (OCX) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 7.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.9%. The 50 day MA is 4.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.59. The company has a market cap of $445m. Find out more information at: http://oncocyte.com

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides custom drug target discovery; assay design, development, and validation; and clinical trial and other testing services for pharmaceutical companies. OncoCyte Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.