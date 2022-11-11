OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 288.3% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation with ticker code (OCX) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 4 and 0.9 calculating the average target price we see 2.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 288.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.76 and the 200 day MA is 1.07. The company has a market cap of $71m. Find out more information at: https://oncocyte.com

The potential market cap would be $277m based on the market concensus.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides biomarker discovery testing, assay design and development, and clinical trial support services, as well as various biomarker tests for pharmaceutical companies. The company has a collaboration agreement with Life Technologies Corporation to develop and collaborate in the commercialization of Oncomine Comprehensive Assay Plus and Determa IO assay for use with Ion Torrent Genexus integrated sequencer and purification system. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.