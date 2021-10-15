OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 164.7% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation with ticker code (OCX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 164.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.78 while the 200 day moving average is 4.65. The company has a market cap of $318m. Company Website: http://oncocyte.com

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides custom drug target discovery; assay design, development, and validation; and clinical trial and other testing services for pharmaceutical companies. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Gruppo Oncologico del Nord-Ovest of Pisa to evaluate DetermaIO as a biomarker for immunotherapy response in metastatic colorectal cancer; and Echelon Diagnostics The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.