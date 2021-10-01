OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.0% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation found using ticker (OCX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 7 with a mean TP of 9. Now with the previous closing price of 3.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 155.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.02 while the 200 day moving average is 4.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $330m. Find out more information at: http://oncocyte.com

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides custom drug target discovery; assay design, development, and validation; and clinical trial and other testing services for pharmaceutical companies. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Gruppo Oncologico del Nord-Ovest of Pisa to evaluate DetermaIO as a biomarker for immunotherapy response in metastatic colorectal cancer; and Echelon Diagnostics The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.