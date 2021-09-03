OncoCyte Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.4% Upside

OncoCyte Corporation found using ticker (OCX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 7 and has a mean target at 8.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 108.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.73 and the 200 day moving average is 4.93. The company has a market cap of $388m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://oncocyte.com

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay. It also provides custom drug target discovery; assay design, development, and validation; and clinical trial and other testing services for pharmaceutical companies. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Gruppo Oncologico del Nord-Ovest of Pisa to evaluate DetermaIO as a biomarker for immunotherapy response in metastatic colorectal cancer; and Echelon Diagnostics The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.