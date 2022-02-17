Oncimmune Holdings EarlyCDT® lung test approved by Ministry of Health, Spain

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today noted the Regional Ministry of Health for Aragon, Spain has announced1 that the Company’s Early CDT® Lung blood test is to be adopted by the Thoracic Surgery Unit of the University Hospital Miguel Servet, Zaragoza, for use on solitary pulmonary nodules. This approval follows the issuing of a favourable assessment and report by the Evaluation Committee of the Aragonese Health System having met the necessary criteria with regards to efficacy and safety.

The issuing of this positive assessment by the Aragon Public Health Service and the subsequent approval is considered an important development by Oncimmune and its Spanish distributor, Sabartech, towards the adoption of the blood test by other regional public health systems in Spain.

This latest approval in Spain follows an earlier announcement on 2 November 2021 that EarlyCDT Lung had been authorised for use within the Spanish Public Health Service by the Galician Health Service (SERGAS), the first public health service in Spain to use the EarlyCDT Lung test.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune Holdings said: “We are pleased with the progress being made by our Spanish distributor, Sabartech, towards the wider adoption of the EarlyCDT blood test within the Spanish public health system. The progress being made in Spain is mirroring the positive engagement we are experiencing with several NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups and Cancer Alliances in the UK. Overall, this is an encouraging development for the continued adoption of the EarlyCDT Lung blood test with national health systems globally.”

1.https://www.aragon.es/documents/20127/90679746/2120Orden_testdeteccNeoBroncogenicasSangrePeriferica_hums.pdf/265dfd7d-87e5-e396-9e50-38735616ab80?t=1643105199367