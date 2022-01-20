Twitter
On The Beach Group PLC 9.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

On The Beach Group PLC with ticker (LON:OTB) now has a potential upside of 9.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 320 GBX for the company, which when compared to the On The Beach Group PLC share price of 290 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.4%. Trading has ranged between 198 (52 week low) and 517 (52 week high) with an average of 538,510 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £492,392,439.

On the Beach Group plc is an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays, primarily targeting customers in the United Kingdom under the On the Beach brand. The Company operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH and CPH. Its OTB segment conducts its activity via United Kingdom websites, such as www.onthebeach.co.uk, www.sunshine.co.uk and www.onthebeachtransfers.co.uk. Its international segment conducts its activity via Swedish, Norwegian and Danish Websites, such as www.eBeach.se, www.eBeach.no and www.eBeach.dk. Its CCH segment conducts its activity via the tour operator, Classic Collection Holidays Limited and its subsidiaries. Its CPH segment conducts its activity via the Classic Package Holidays online business to business portal. The Company offers customers a range of flight and hotel products bookable through online channels, including desktop, mobiles, tablets and applications, and over the phone.



