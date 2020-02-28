ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 25.8% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation found using ticker (ON) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 18.2 calculating the average target price we see 23.1. Now with the previous closing price of 18.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.8%. The 50 day MA is 22.33 while the 200 day moving average is 20.88. The market cap for the company is $7,210m. Find out more information at: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, Wi-Fi, and application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

