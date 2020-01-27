ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

ON Semiconductor Corporation with ticker code (ON) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 30 and 18.5 with the average target price sitting at 25.15. Now with the previous closing price of 25.47 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.27 and the 200 day moving average is 20.74. The company has a market cap of $10,264m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.