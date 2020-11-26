ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

ON Semiconductor Corporation with ticker code (ON) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 17 with a mean TP of 27.44. With the stocks previous close at 28.61 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day MA is 26.48 and the 200 day MA is 21.76. The market cap for the company is $11,753m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, Wi-Fi, and application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.