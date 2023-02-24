ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.1% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation found using ticker (ON) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 89.65. With the stocks previous close at 78.56 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.1%. The day 50 moving average is 71.19 while the 200 day moving average is 65.35. The company has a market cap of $33,862m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.onsemi.com

The potential market cap would be $38,642m based on the market concensus.

ON Semiconductor Corporation provides intelligent sensing and power solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. Its intelligent power technologies enable the electrification of the automotive industry that allows for lighter and longer-range electric vehicles, empowers fast-charging systems, and propels sustainable energy for the solar strings, industrial power, and storage systems. The company offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, includes power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The company also designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, application specific standard product and ASICs, radio frequency, and integrated power solutions for end-users in end-markets, as well as provides foundry and design services for government customers. In addition, it develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, image signal processors, and single photon detectors, include silicon photomultipliers and single photon avalanche diode arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in various end-markets. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.