ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation found using ticker (ON) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 16 and has a mean target at 24.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.67 and the 200 day moving average is 17.93. The company has a market cap of $8,800m. Company Website: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, Wi-Fi, and application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

