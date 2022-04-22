ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation found using ticker (ON) now have 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 72.69. Now with the previous closing price of 55.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 59.08 and the 200 day MA is 53.79. The market cap for the company is $23,134m. Company Website: https://www.onsemi.com

The potential market cap would be $30,354m based on the market concensus.

ON Semiconductor Corporation provides intelligent sensing and power solutions worldwide. Its intelligent power technologies enable the electrification of the automotive industry that allows for lighter and longer-range electric vehicles, empowers fast-charging systems, and propels sustainable energy for the solar strings, industrial power, and storage systems. The company operates through three segments the Power Solutions Group, the Advanced Solutions Group, and the Intelligent Sensing Group segments. It offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The company also designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, application specific standard product and ASICs, radio frequency, and integrated power solutions for end-users in end-markets, as well as provides foundry and design services for government customers. In addition, it develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, image signal processors, and single photon detectors, including silicon photomultipliers and single photon avalanche diode arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in various end-markets. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.