ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation found using ticker (ON) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 55 and has a mean target at 75.58. Now with the previous closing price of 58.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The day 50 moving average is 67.63 and the 200 day moving average is 60.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,267m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.onsemi.com

The potential market cap would be $33,677m based on the market concensus.

ON Semiconductor Corporation provides intelligent sensing and power solutions worldwide. Its intelligent power technologies enable the electrification of the automotive industry that allows for lighter and longer-range electric vehicles, empowers fast-charging systems, and propels sustainable energy for the solar strings, industrial power, and storage systems. The company operates through three segments the Power Solutions Group, the Advanced Solutions Group, and the Intelligent Sensing Group segments. It offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The company also designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, application specific standard product and ASICs, radio frequency, and integrated power solutions for end-users in end-markets, as well as provides foundry and design services for government customers. In addition, it develops complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, image signal processors, and single photon detectors, including silicon photomultipliers and single photon avalanche diode arrays, as well as actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a broad base of end-users in various end-markets. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.