ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation with ticker code (ON) now have 27 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 42 and has a mean target at 53.22. Now with the previous closing price of 45.56 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 46.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 41.36. The market cap for the company is $19,942m. Find out more information at: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

