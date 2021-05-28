ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

ON Semiconductor Corporation with ticker code (ON) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 32 calculating the average target price we see 45.12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day MA is 39.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.55. The market cap for the company is $17,196m. Visit the company website at: http://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.