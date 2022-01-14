ON Semiconductor Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

ON Semiconductor Corporation with ticker code (ON) now have 27 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 82 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 65.04. Now with the previous closing price of 66.49 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day MA is 63.32 while the 200 day moving average is 47.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $27,849m. Company Website: https://www.onsemi.com

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.